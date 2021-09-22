Log in
Politics
September 22, 2021
Time for Keir Starmer to make his move
Occasionally, a Labour leader delivers a conference speech for the ages. Brighton is one such opportunity
Jake Richards
Devolution
September 13, 2018
A smarter approach to infrastructure and mobility
Prospect Team
Politics
September 28, 2017
How can we take Labour seriously on foreign policy if they're not willing to criticise Putin?
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
September 27, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn’s conference speech will delight supporters—but will it be enough?
Stephanie Boland
Politics
September 26, 2017
“Our party should be run by our members”: the activists trying to change Labour from within
Stephanie Boland
Politics
September 25, 2017
Labour Party Conference: First, we take Brighton
Richard Seymour
Politics
September 24, 2017
Andy Burnham: "I'm going to pop the Westminster bubble from the outside"
Stephanie Boland
Politics
September 24, 2017
What are the key rule changes proposed at Labour party conference?
Stephanie Boland
Devolution
October 11, 2016
Can devolved regions go global?
Andy Davis
