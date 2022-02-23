Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Jeremy Corbyn
Politics
February 23, 2022
The delusions of the Stop the War campaign
There is only one aggressive invading power here: Putin’s Russia
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 18, 2021
Labour and the Dark Knight: why the left should choose moral pluralism over purity
Neal Lawson,
Chris Clarke
Politics
February 16, 2021
In defence of Keir Starmer
Jake Richards
Politics
November 18, 2020
Starmer is passing the antisemitism test as surely as his predecessor failed it
Politics
October 29, 2020
The Labour Party's new zero-tolerance approach
Politics
Labour Party
October 20, 2020
The Prospect Interview #151: Owen Jones on the future of the left
Prospect Team
Labour Party
Culture
October 05, 2020
Why Jeremy Corbyn lost
Rachel Shabi
From the magazine
Culture
Politics
June 18, 2020
Anneliese Dodds is now one of the most important people in UK politics. Here’s why
Politics
Politics
May 04, 2020
Formby has gone and Starmer has full control. What will he do with it?
Peter Kellner
Politics
