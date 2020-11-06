Log in
Andy Burnham
Politics
November 06, 2020
The north face: why Andy Burnham's fight for Manchester could shake up how Britain is run
In channelling his city's rage, the mayor has reset his reputation—and posed disruptive questions about the governance of the UK
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
October 22, 2020
Burnham vs Johnson: how local government turned into the blame game
Paul Collier
Politics
March 05, 2020
Can mayors save Labour? How Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham show the path back to power
From the magazine
Politics
September 24, 2017
Andy Burnham: "I'm going to pop the Westminster bubble from the outside"
Stephanie Boland
Opinions
October 06, 2016
Devolution beyond the big cities
Andy Burnham
Politics
August 15, 2016
Will metro mayors save Labour?
Liam Booth-Smith
World
January 25, 2016
Big question: after the Litvinenko inquiry, should we boycott the Russian World Cup?
Prospect Team
Politics
September 03, 2015
What did we learn from the Sky News hustings?
Josh Lowe
Politics
August 19, 2015
Labour leadership: Jeremy Corbyn for Prime Minister? Don't laugh
Peter Kellner
