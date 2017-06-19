Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Alan Johnson
Politics
June 19, 2017
Watch: highlights from Alan Johnson's Fourth Annual Poverty Lecture
"Being poor means being powerless"
Prospect Team
Culture
November 15, 2016
Alan Johnson, the unfashionable pragmatist
Michael White
From the magazine
Politics
April 14, 2016
Jeremy Corbyn had one group to convince today—and he failed
Alex Dean
Culture
September 17, 2014
Alan Johnson, working class hero
DJ Taylor
Politics
July 16, 2013
The Commons today: a dirty fight
Jay Elwes
Politics
The Commons today: a dirty fight
Jay Elwes
Politics
January 21, 2011
Cometh the hour, cometh the Balls
Tom Streithorst
Politics
Cometh the hour, cometh the Balls
Tom Streithorst
Opinions
December 15, 2010
George Osborne: what I've learned
George Osborne
From the magazine
Opinions
George Osborne: what I've learned
George Osborne
From the magazine
Columns
October 20, 2010
Political notes: what is a Milibandite?
Columns
Political notes: what is a Milibandite?
Opinions
June 22, 2010
Make them work longer
Tim Leunig
From the magazine
Opinions
Make them work longer
Tim Leunig
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines