Arab Spring
World
August 03, 2021
Tunisia’s president has seized total power, and the country’s democratic future hangs in the balance
While some Tunisians have welcomed President Kais Saied’s actions, others fear a crackdown on dissent
Layli Foroudi
World
December 08, 2020
What happened to the Arab Spring?
Layli Foroudi
From the magazine
World
August 05, 2020
“We can’t breathe”—how George Floyd’s killing is shaping Middle Eastern protest
Christiane Gruber
World
March 03, 2020
Demise of a dictator: How will the world remember Sudan's Omar al-Bashir?
Nesrine Malik
From the magazine
Culture
November 13, 2018
Why the Arab Spring failed
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Culture
From the magazine
World
December 19, 2016
Christianity is in peril in the Middle East
Rachel Halliburton
World
World
April 26, 2016
Corruption? The developing world has bigger problems
Alina Rocha Menocal,
Alex Dean,
Heather Marquette
World
Politics
December 15, 2015
Prospect's best articles of 2015
Prospect Team
Politics
World
September 09, 2015
Israel has new friends
Bronwen Maddox
World
