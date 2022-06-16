Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Meritocracy
People
June 16, 2022
Michael Sandel: Those on top believe their success is their own doing
The philosopher explains how deepening inequalities have corroded social ties
Julian Baggini
Society
September 18, 2021
In the era of meritocracy, why are we so drawn to losers?
Josh Cohen
Culture
October 02, 2020
The intelligence delusion
Madeleine Bunting
From the magazine
Culture
September 01, 2020
Michael Sandel on why winners shouldn't take it all
Adrian Pabst
From the magazine
Other
December 12, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #111: Meritocracy and the social mobility trap, with Daniel Markovits
Prospect Team
Other
The Prospect Podcast #111: Meritocracy and the social mobility trap, with Daniel Markovits
Prospect Team
Culture
July 13, 2016
Books in brief: The Myth of Meritocracy: 'Why Working-Class Kids Still Get Working-Class Jobs' by James Bloodworth
David Patrikarakos
From the magazine
Culture
Books in brief: The Myth of Meritocracy: 'Why Working-Class Kids Still Get Working-Class Jobs' by James Bloodworth
David Patrikarakos
From the magazine
Opinions
April 20, 2016
Are you successful—or just lucky?
Bim Afolami
From the magazine
Opinions
Are you successful—or just lucky?
Bim Afolami
From the magazine
Essays
October 16, 2013
Not fit for purpose?
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Essays
Not fit for purpose?
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Economics
June 19, 2013
Poll results: Fearing for our future
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
Economics
Poll results: Fearing for our future
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines