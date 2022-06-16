Meritocracy

People
June 16, 2022
Michael Sandel: Those on top believe their success is their own doing
The philosopher explains how deepening inequalities have corroded social ties
Julian Baggini
Society
September 18, 2021
In the era of meritocracy, why are we so drawn to losers?
Josh Cohen
Culture
October 02, 2020
The intelligence delusion
Madeleine Bunting
Culture
September 01, 2020
Michael Sandel on why winners shouldn't take it all
Adrian Pabst
