Intelligence and Espionage

Government
June 09, 2021
We are raising a mighty cyber-shield against the great threats ahead
The MoD is working with GCHQ and the Secret Intelligence Services to push back against digital attacks
Ben Wallace
Technology
March 19, 2020
Hackers will try to exploit Covid-19. How to stop them?
David Omand
Regulars
September 05, 2019
Cyber resilience—Prospect’s new supplement
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Opinions
November 15, 2018
Brexit and isolation on a dangerous planet
John Sawers
From the magazine
Technology
June 20, 2018
Former spy-chief: extremism on social media could threaten the foundations of western democracy
David Omand
From the magazine
World
May 09, 2018
Watch: Jay Elwes in Conversation with David Omand
Prospect Team
Politics
February 14, 2018
Former MI6 Head John Sawers: Brexit could pose long-term problems for British security
Jay Elwes
Intelligence
February 14, 2018
Listen: Headspace #21—A former MI6 head on what Brexit means for security
Jay Elwes
Opinions
July 17, 2017
David Omand, former GCHQ chief: Cyberattacks are the new normal
Alex Dean
From the magazine
