Theresa May

Theresa May-image
Culture
October 05, 2021
The highs (and lows) of Theresa May’s premiership
Gavin Barwell’s memoir of his time as May’s chief of staff shows that no amount of loyalty and determination can save a failing prime minister
Catherine Haddon
From the magazine
Theresa May-image
Politics
March 24, 2021
Theresa May of Brussels
Andrew Adonis
Theresa May-image
Politics
September 18, 2020
History will be kinder to May's Brexit deal when Johnson's version is done
Rafael Behr
Theresa May-image
Culture
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Theresa May topic image
Politics
October 17, 2019
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
Politics
Theresa May-image
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
Theresa May topic image
Essays
October 07, 2019
The Go Home Office: how the department of Windrush could harm EU nationals next
Amelia Gentleman
From the magazine
Essays
Theresa May-image
The Go Home Office: how the department of Windrush could harm EU nationals next
Amelia Gentleman
From the magazine
Theresa May topic image
Economics
September 11, 2019
Foreign graduates and a rare triumph for sensible immigration policy  
Jonathan Portes
Economics
Theresa May-image
Foreign graduates and a rare triumph for sensible immigration policy  
Jonathan Portes
Theresa May topic image
Politics
July 23, 2019
Did Theresa May have a foreign policy?
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
Theresa May-image
Did Theresa May have a foreign policy?
Steve Bloomfield
Theresa May topic image
Politics
July 22, 2019
The cowardice and foolishness of Theresa May and Philip Hammond
Steve Bloomfield
Politics
Theresa May-image
The cowardice and foolishness of Theresa May and Philip Hammond
Steve Bloomfield
1 2 3 4 ... 38 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 186
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines