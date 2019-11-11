Log in
John Major
Culture
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Risk-takers who call snap elections aren't always rewarded
Alex Dean
Politics
February 04, 2019
Michael Heseltine: how the Conservative Party turned its back on Europe
Alex Dean
March 15, 2018
Why past-it politicians like Blair and Major should stop haunting modern politics
Julia Blunck
November 08, 2017
John Major: It's time to turn our backs on "spin" and "soundbites"
John Major
March 03, 2017
Blair and Major’s Brexit interventions: trashing democracy
Craig Mackinlay
October 14, 2014
Justin Welby: what should we do about ISIS?
Justin Welby
March 27, 2014
What if...Labour had won in 1992?
Alwyn W Turner
December 12, 2013
What if...British Rail had never been privatised?
Christian Wolmar
October 24, 2013
The Daily Briefing: Thursday 24 October
Prospect Team
