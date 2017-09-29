Iain Duncan Smith

Economics
September 29, 2017
Universal Credit was designed to reduce poverty—it will do the opposite
As many as one million children could suffer as a result of the ill-conceived scheme
Alison Garnham
Iain Duncan Smith-image
Economics
November 17, 2016
How Theresa May can help those “just about managing”
Iain Duncan Smith
Politics
May 13, 2016
Big question: Should we break up the Treasury?
Prospect Team
Politics
Politics
May 12, 2016
The worst thing for Iain Duncan Smith’s “have-nots” would be Brexit
Tony Yates
Politics
Politics
May 10, 2016
What should Stephen Crabb do?
Ryan Shorthouse
Politics
Politics
April 28, 2016
Duncan Smith’s free movement fig-leaf
John Springford
Politics
Essays
April 20, 2016
Iain Duncan Smith: the quest of a quiet man
Philip Collins
From the magazine
Essays
