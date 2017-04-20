Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Douglas Carswell
Politics
April 20, 2017
Interview: Douglas Carswell—the Leaver
The MP for Clacton tells Prospect why he will not run for re-election
Alex Dean
Politics
March 03, 2017
Will Brexit break Ukip?
Tom Quinn
Politics
April 21, 2015
Can Ukip save our democracy?
Alan Finlayson,
Jeremy Gilbert
Politics
March 02, 2015
Will Ukip's election dream come true?
Josh Lowe
Politics
February 17, 2015
Politics
October 08, 2014
August 29, 2014
Peter Kellner
August 28, 2014
Jay Elwes
June 05, 2013
