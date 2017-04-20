Douglas Carswell

Politics
April 20, 2017
Interview: Douglas Carswell—the Leaver
The MP for Clacton tells Prospect why he will not run for re-election
Alex Dean
Politics
March 03, 2017
Will Brexit break Ukip?
Tom Quinn
Politics
April 21, 2015
Can Ukip save our democracy?
Alan Finlayson, Jeremy Gilbert
Politics
March 02, 2015
Will Ukip's election dream come true?
Josh Lowe
Politics
February 17, 2015
11 habits politicians should give up for Lent
Josh Lowe
11 habits politicians should give up for Lent
Josh Lowe
Politics
October 08, 2014
Mark Reckless: Ukip's new defector is ready to take on the Tories
Josh Lowe
Mark Reckless: Ukip's new defector is ready to take on the Tories
Josh Lowe
Politics
August 29, 2014
Could Carswell’s defection to Ukip hand victory to Labour?
Peter Kellner
Could Carswell’s defection to Ukip hand victory to Labour?
Peter Kellner
Politics
August 28, 2014
Douglas Carswell—Cameron's first man?
Jay Elwes
Douglas Carswell—Cameron's first man?
Jay Elwes
Politics
June 05, 2013
PMQs: Miliband needs a new approach
Jay Elwes
PMQs: Miliband needs a new approach
Jay Elwes
