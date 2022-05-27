Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Remain
Politics
May 27, 2022
Interview: Gina Miller—we’re far more radical than mainstream politicians are willing to go
The woman who beat the government in the Supreme Court—twice—is launching a new political party. But can it really change the way the country is run?
Anne Perkins
Politics
July 05, 2021
The “culture wars” affect how people vote—but not in the way you might think
Christabel Cooper
Politics
June 23, 2021
Brexit at five: where are we now?
Christopher Grey
World
February 07, 2020
We have until July to ask Europe for more time. How firm is that deadline?
Alex Dean
Politics
January 30, 2020
Brexit day looms. The fight to shape what comes next will be the endeavour of our lives
Jonathan Lis
Politics
Brexit day looms. The fight to shape what comes next will be the endeavour of our lives
Jonathan Lis
Politics
January 30, 2020
The Brexit learning curve: nine lessons from Britain’s tortured relationship with Europe
Paul Wallace
Politics
The Brexit learning curve: nine lessons from Britain’s tortured relationship with Europe
Paul Wallace
Politics
January 15, 2020
What is a Remainer to do?
Stephen Wright
Politics
What is a Remainer to do?
Stephen Wright
Politics
December 16, 2019
The day the Remain dream died was not 12th December but 17th October
Jonathan Lis
Politics
The day the Remain dream died was not 12th December but 17th October
Jonathan Lis
Politics
December 05, 2019
The first rule of the Brexit election is: you do not talk about Brexit
Jonathan Lis
Politics
The first rule of the Brexit election is: you do not talk about Brexit
Jonathan Lis
1
2
3
4
...
20
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 98
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines