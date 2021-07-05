Leave

Politics
July 05, 2021
The “culture wars” affect how people vote—but not in the way you might think
New research suggests socially liberal people are more likely to have negative views of conservatives than the other way round
Christabel Cooper
Politics
June 23, 2021
Brexit at five: where are we now?
Christopher Grey
World
February 07, 2020
We have until July to ask Europe for more time. How firm is that deadline?
Alex Dean
Politics
January 30, 2020
Brexit day looms. The fight to shape what comes next will be the endeavour of our lives
Jonathan Lis
Politics
January 30, 2020
The Brexit learning curve: nine lessons from Britain’s tortured relationship with Europe
Paul Wallace
Politics
January 15, 2020
What is a Remainer to do?
Stephen Wright
Politics
December 05, 2019
The first rule of the Brexit election is: you do not talk about Brexit
Jonathan Lis
Economics
November 15, 2019
How passing Johnson's agreement could still end in a no-deal Brexit
Alex Dean
Politics
November 13, 2019
Hear me out: after the election, Johnson could pivot to a second referendum
Christopher Grey
