Backstop

Backstop-image
Politics
September 18, 2020
History will be kinder to May's Brexit deal when Johnson's version is done
Asking what would have happened had MPs swallowed the “backstop” takes you into a labyrinth of counterfactuals—but most roads lead to regret
Rafael Behr
Backstop-image
Politics
March 12, 2020
Why I still have moments of missing the Northern Ireland backstop
David Henig
Backstop-image
Economics
January 20, 2020
How Northern Ireland could use Brexit to its advantage
David Henig
Backstop-image
Politics
October 17, 2019
The thin red line: It's time for the DUP to accept they have been outmanoeuvred by the Brexiteers
Siobhán Fenton
Backstop topic image
Politics
October 17, 2019
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
Politics
Backstop-image
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
Backstop topic image
World
October 03, 2019
Fiasco: three years of grinding failure on Brexit is reaching its inevitable nadir
Peter Foster
World
Backstop-image
Fiasco: three years of grinding failure on Brexit is reaching its inevitable nadir
Peter Foster
Backstop topic image
Politics
October 03, 2019
How dare Boris Johnson call this a compromise?
Jonathan Lis
Politics
Backstop-image
How dare Boris Johnson call this a compromise?
Jonathan Lis
Backstop topic image
Politics
October 02, 2019
Johnson basks in the adulation of party activists but in the real world trouble awaits
Politics
Backstop-image
Johnson basks in the adulation of party activists but in the real world trouble awaits
Backstop topic image
Politics
September 12, 2019
A Northern Ireland-only backstop is unlikely to break the Brexit impasse
Raphael Hogarth
Politics
Backstop-image
A Northern Ireland-only backstop is unlikely to break the Brexit impasse
Raphael Hogarth
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 17
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines