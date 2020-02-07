Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Article 50
World
February 07, 2020
We have until July to ask Europe for more time. How firm is that deadline?
Legal experts are divided on the plausibility of a last-minute transition extension
Alex Dean
Politics
October 20, 2019
Article 50 extension: was Johnson’s “three letters” trick unlawful?
Raphael Hogarth
Politics
September 17, 2019
The stark Brexit choice is now delay or no deal
Jolyon Maugham
Politics
September 16, 2019
Prorogation, “justiciability” and the role of the Supreme Court
Steve Peers
Politics
September 16, 2019
Revoking Article 50: Have the Liberal Democrats made a grave strategic miscalculation?
Stephen Fisher
Politics
Revoking Article 50: Have the Liberal Democrats made a grave strategic miscalculation?
Stephen Fisher
Politics
September 13, 2019
Jo Swinson’s challenge: reconcile the two halves of the Lib Dem character
Rafael Behr
Politics
Jo Swinson’s challenge: reconcile the two halves of the Lib Dem character
Rafael Behr
Politics
September 04, 2019
The debate over the Benn bill is plagued by a fundamental misunderstanding
Steve Peers
Politics
The debate over the Benn bill is plagued by a fundamental misunderstanding
Steve Peers
Politics
August 06, 2019
A vote to trigger Article 50 was not a vote for no deal
Antoinette Sandbach
Politics
A vote to trigger Article 50 was not a vote for no deal
Antoinette Sandbach
Politics
April 24, 2019
Your guide to revoking Article 50
Raphael Hogarth
Politics
Your guide to revoking Article 50
Raphael Hogarth
1
2
3
4
...
12
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 60
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines