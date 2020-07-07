Log in
BNP
Politics
July 07, 2020
Fifteen years on from 7/7, terrorism has changed but the jihadist threat persists
Ideologies have fragmented and dangers become more difficult to track
Raffaello Pantucci
Politics
April 27, 2011
Exclusive: Tory chair aimed for BNP votes
Essays
September 22, 2010
Deepening the divide
Munira Mirza
From the magazine
Opinions
June 22, 2010
Life after Griffin
Matthew Goodwin
From the magazine
May 14, 2010
Interview: Jon Cruddas
David Goodhart
April 21, 2010
The votes the Lib Dems can't poach?
Katharine Quarmby
October 23, 2009
Why we should laugh at the BNP
Mary Fitzgerald
September 18, 2009
Web exclusive: Ireland's new culture war
Brian Semple
June 30, 2009
Our July podcast: racism, the BNP and western philosophy
Leo Hornak
