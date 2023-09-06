Physics

Culture
September 06, 2023
Bird-brained: the man who sees the universe in a cloud of starlings
The Nobel prize-winning physicist Giorgio Parisi is unlocking the secrets of complex systems by studying murmurations
Marcus Chown
From the magazine
Culture
December 08, 2022
The Holy Grail of physics: how Peter Higgs unlocked the universe
Marcus Chown
Technology
December 08, 2022
Neil DeGrasse Tyson: 'The cosmic perspective is an antidote to runaway egos'
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Technology
October 11, 2022
How quantum weirdness shapes our universe
Philip Ball
People
October 06, 2022
Jocelyn Bell Burnell: ‘Not getting the Nobel has been good for me’
Marcus Chown
From the magazine
People
People
September 08, 2022
People
Technology
August 29, 2022
Is particle physics at a dead end?
Philip Ball
Technology
Technology
April 18, 2022
Why your messages could soon be impossible to hack
Philip Ball
Technology
Technology
December 20, 2021
The James Webb Space Telescope is one of the most exciting cosmic missions ever. Will it succeed?
Philip Ball
Technology
