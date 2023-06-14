Log in
June 14, 2023
Tarnished Brand
From mainstream comedy to the fringes of the internet, Russell Brand’s rise as a major voice of the alt-right has been as remarkable as it is strange
Sarah Manavis
From the magazine
Technology
November 03, 2022
Is social media like a newspaper or a telephone? The answer has big implications
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Technology
November 23, 2021
Ex-security chief: the government must prove its encryption plans work—or abandon them
Ciaran Martin
Society
October 25, 2021
We have a real chance to end online hate
Elisabeth Braw
Politics
August 06, 2021
The Online Safety Bill is being opposed on “free speech” grounds—but we urgently need protection from platforms
Damian Tambini
Economics
July 23, 2021
Inequality just went stratospheric. Can we bring it down to earth?
James Plunkett
Technology
February 25, 2021
Why the UK should be worried about the standoff between Facebook and Australia
Mathew Lawrence
Technology
February 03, 2020
The Met police's decision to use facial recognition not only harms our right to privacy—it damages our democracy, too
Adam Smith
Technology
October 22, 2019
"There were only echo chambers": inside the hidden world of Facebook debating
Eve Livingston
