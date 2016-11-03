Richard Dawkins

Society
November 03, 2016
Attempting to learn German
"A personal atonement, however futile, for the pathos-ridden arrogance of my nation"
Richard Dawkins
Politics
July 06, 2016
David Cameron's reckless folly
Richard Dawkins
Culture
August 19, 2015
Book review: Brief Candle in the Dark: My Life in Science by Richard Dawkins
Philip Ball
Philosophy
November 12, 2014
EO Wilson on science, philosophy and the origins of human behaviour
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
May 21, 2014
Book review: The Soul of the World by Roger Scruton
Jonathan Derbyshire
