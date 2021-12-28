Anthropology

Anthropology-image
Culture
December 28, 2021
How Prince Philip was turned into a god
Islanders on Tanna made the Prince divine—and still believe he lives on
Anna Della Subin
Anthropology-image
Technology
May 11, 2017
Homo naledi: our “decidedly strange” cousins
Philip Ball
Anthropology-image
Essays
January 23, 2013
The last savages
Walter Russell Mead
From the magazine
Anthropology-image
Essays
July 22, 2009
Bring me my bow
Pablo Nogueira
From the magazine
Anthropology topic image
Columns
April 26, 2008
Lab report
Philip Ball
Columns
Anthropology-image
Lab report
Philip Ball
Anthropology topic image
Identity
October 26, 2007
Burma: feminist utopia?
Cheryll Barron
Identity
Anthropology-image
Burma: feminist utopia?
Cheryll Barron
Anthropology topic image
Essays
July 31, 2007
The sacred and the human
Roger Scruton
From the magazine
Essays
Anthropology-image
The sacred and the human
Roger Scruton
From the magazine
Anthropology topic image
Identity
June 29, 2007
Mary Douglas remembered
Geoff Mulgan
Identity
Anthropology-image
Mary Douglas remembered
Geoff Mulgan
Anthropology topic image
Identity
December 16, 2006
The radical humanist
Adam Kuper
Identity
Anthropology-image
The radical humanist
Adam Kuper
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 16
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines