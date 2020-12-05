Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Atheism
Culture
December 05, 2020
The search for the secular Jesus
Bold efforts to reconfigure Jesus as merely a moral teacher miss something essential about him
Nick Spencer
Culture
November 29, 2019
Why we need religion
Nick Spencer
Philosophy
September 08, 2017
Far from worrying us, we should see the decline of faith as liberating
Julian Baggini
Philosophy
August 04, 2017
Ethics is invented, not encountered—why the philosophy of JL Mackie remains essential reading
James Garvey
Race
February 14, 2016
Abolishing religion wouldn't make us more moral
Tina Beattie
Race
Race
February 12, 2016
To lead a moral life we’re better off without religion
Andrew Copson
Race
Regulars
June 17, 2015
The way we were: religious conversions
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Regulars
From the magazine
Philosophy
January 29, 2015
Sam Harris: Searching for spirituality without religion
Jonathan Derbyshire
Philosophy
Culture
December 11, 2014
Review: Life After Faith by Philip Kitcher
Elizabeth Oldfield
From the magazine
Culture
From the magazine
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 12
