December 05, 2020
The search for the secular Jesus
Bold efforts to reconfigure Jesus as merely a moral teacher miss something essential about him
Nick Spencer
Culture
November 29, 2019
Why we need religion
Nick Spencer
Philosophy
September 08, 2017
Far from worrying us, we should see the decline of faith as liberating
Julian Baggini
Philosophy
August 04, 2017
Ethics is invented, not encountered—why the philosophy of JL Mackie remains essential reading
James Garvey
Race
February 14, 2016
Abolishing religion wouldn't make us more moral
Tina Beattie
February 12, 2016
To lead a moral life we’re better off without religion
Andrew Copson
June 17, 2015
The way we were: religious conversions
Ian Irvine
January 29, 2015
Sam Harris: Searching for spirituality without religion
Jonathan Derbyshire
December 11, 2014
Review: Life After Faith by Philip Kitcher
Elizabeth Oldfield
