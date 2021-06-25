Log in
June 25, 2021
How we discovered a new tool to help combat vaccine hesitancy
Our social experiment showed the first step is empathy with the sceptical
Julian Baggini,
Richard Byrne
Politics
July 04, 2019
Mortality rates are on the rise in the UK—so why is no-one talking about it?
Danny Dorling
Philosophy
November 05, 2018
Stories help us understand the world—but our human impulse towards narrative has a dark side
Julian Baggini
Other
May 26, 2017
"They're losers, just remember that": how young men turn to extremism
Victor Jeleniewski Seidler
Philosophy
January 21, 2017
Zygmunt Bauman provided hope where there was only despair
Neal Lawson
Philosophy
Opinions
May 21, 2014
Does class still drive British politics?
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
Opinions
Culture
May 21, 2014
Book review: Malthus by Robert J Mayhew
Clive James
From the magazine
Culture
Immigration
March 25, 2014
World Thinkers 2014: Saskia Sassen
Prospect Team
Immigration
Essays
December 11, 2013
The big ideas of 2014
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Essays
