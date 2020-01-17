Log in
Politics
January 17, 2020
“Levelling up”—why Boris Johnson can’t stop saying it and what he really means
Careful phrasing can lead people to support particular policies, invest in particular companies or even back foreign wars. What is the PM trying to achieve with his latest slogan?
Simon Lancaster
Politics
October 03, 2018
Theresa May jumps over a low bar
Tom Quinn
Economics
October 01, 2018
Spreadsheet Phil delivers an autofill speech
Paul Wallace
Politics
September 21, 2018
May still thinks she’s getting somewhere, which makes her humiliation only more cruel
Jay Elwes
Politics
March 02, 2018
Another step on the road to Brexit: what should we make of Theresa May’s latest speech?
Jill Rutter
Politics
Economics
October 02, 2017
Spreadsheet Phil’s missed opportunity
Paul Wallace
Economics
Politics
July 11, 2017
Theresa May’s relaunch can only work in her favour
Rachel Cunliffe
Politics
Economics
October 03, 2016
Philip Hammond: the reset chancellor?
Paul Wallace
Economics
Politics
October 08, 2014
Nick Clegg's conference speech: Optimistic but still unclear
Serena Kutchinsky
Politics
