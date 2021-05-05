David Hume

David Hume-image
Philosophy
May 05, 2021
The Hume paradox: how great philosophy leads to dismal politics
The Enlightenment genius showed how admirable scepticism in the world of ideas can translate into a miserable reactionary stance in the world of practical affairs
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
David Hume topic image
Culture
June 22, 2014
Is there such a thing as the self?
Jim Holt
From the magazine
David Hume topic image
Opinions
February 20, 2014
The value of an apology
AC Grayling
From the magazine
David Hume topic image
Regulars
October 16, 2013
The Prospect list
Prospect Team
David Hume topic image
Culture
October 01, 2013
Down the rabbit hole
Christopher Fear
David Hume topic image
Economics
August 03, 2011
FiveBooks: Paul Krugman
FiveBooks
