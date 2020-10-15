Gay Rights

October 15, 2020
The troubling return of British homophobia
Rising hate crimes and spiralling mental distress are just some of the results from the anti-woke backlash of this year. We should be worried
Caspar Salmon
February 26, 2019
For years, gay bars were a vital refuge—but it's time we challenged the idea that LGBT spaces are synonymous with drinking
Beth Desmond
October 12, 2018
The Ashers “gay cake” verdict is a victory for freedom of expression
Peter Tatchell
August 22, 2017
Want to tackle homophobia in football? Tell the FA to try these easy suggestions from yours truly
Caspar Salmon
Essays
August 14, 2017
72 countries still prohibit same-sex relations—but liberation cannot be halted forever
Peter Tatchell
June 30, 2017
Merkel's stance on gay marriage isn't surprising—but it is masterful politics
Matthew Qvortrup
April 28, 2017
Do Tim Farron's views on homosexuality matter, politically?
Julian Baggini
February 19, 2015
Ukip: Britain’s true freedom party?
Peter Kellner
February 01, 2012
The centre is holding
Tom Streithorst
