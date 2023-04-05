Fox News

Media
April 05, 2023
How Fox and Murdoch are destroying US democracy
After the 2020 election, Fox News gave airtime to an outright fiction: that Biden had stolen the presidency. As the company is sued over what it broadcast, legal documents reveal how far the Murdochs will go to keep America’s biggest channel on top
Matthew d’Ancona
Fox News-image
Essays
March 24, 2016
What would Trump do?
Sam Tanenhaus
Fox News-image
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Reza Aslan
Prospect Team
Fox News-image
World
January 12, 2015
Charlie Hebdo: the best of #FoxNewsFacts
Prospect Team
Fox News topic image
Essays
November 14, 2012
Thank Fox for that
Peter Kellner
Culture
February 16, 2012
Not so super PACs
Tom Streithorst
July 20, 2011
Will Murdoch quit Britain?
Richard Northedge
From the magazine
June 22, 2011
America's Right: all at sea
Adam Haslett
November 17, 2010
Number cruncher: US voters—not so right wing
Peter Kellner
