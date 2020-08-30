Judiciary

Opinions
August 30, 2020
The government is bent on constitutional destruction. We should remember Lord Bingham now more than ever
The late great judge, who died ten years ago, would not have stood idly by while Johnson and his gang dismantled our democratic safeguards
Helena Kennedy
From the magazine
Politics
August 28, 2020
Government zealots fix their sights on judicial review
Alex Dean
Politics
June 17, 2020
Is former Supreme Court president Nicholas Phillips optimistic about the rule of law?
Alex Dean
World
March 02, 2020
Can the UK learn from how Canada appoints its judges?
Paul Daly
Opinions
February 28, 2020
How the myth of judicial activism has taken on a life of its own
David Allen Green
Politics
February 18, 2020
The alarming record of the new attorney general
Jake Richards
Essays
January 24, 2020
Judges in the dock: the inside story of the battle for Britain’s courts
Tom Clark and Alex Dean
Politics
January 20, 2020
The law and its limits
Alex Dean
Politics
December 14, 2019
How cowed judges could let Boris Johnson break the law
Jolyon Maugham
