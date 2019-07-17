Multiculturalism

July 17, 2019
How Roman Britain invented modern Britain
White supremacists deny the long history of non-Europeans in Britain, in the teeth of evidence literally carved in stone
Charlotte Higgins
From the magazine
January 21, 2016
London's migrant turf war
Ben Judah
Culture
July 15, 2015
Welcome to the new England
David Goodhart
Culture
July 17, 2014
Islam in Britain: No excuse for ignorance
David Goodhart
Politics
September 18, 2013
Nation shopping?
Rowan Williams
Politics
June 20, 2013
Making multiculturalism work
David Barclay
Politics
January 25, 2013
Immigration must serve British interests
David Goodhart
Essays
January 23, 2013
White flight?
David Goodhart
British Society
December 21, 2012
Almost a minority
E K
