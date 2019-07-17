Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Multiculturalism
Society
July 17, 2019
How Roman Britain invented modern Britain
White supremacists deny the long history of non-Europeans in Britain, in the teeth of evidence literally carved in stone
Charlotte Higgins
From the magazine
Essays
January 21, 2016
London's migrant turf war
Ben Judah
From the magazine
Culture
July 15, 2015
Welcome to the new England
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Culture
July 17, 2014
Islam in Britain: No excuse for ignorance
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Politics
September 18, 2013
Nation shopping?
Rowan Williams
From the magazine
Politics
June 20, 2013
Making multiculturalism work
David Barclay
Politics
January 25, 2013
Immigration must serve British interests
David Goodhart
Politics
January 23, 2013
White flight?
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Essays
British Society
December 21, 2012
Almost a minority
E K
British Society
