Philosophy
July 19, 2023
Isaiah Berlin and the promise of freedom
Human existence is laced with tragedy. We can find hope in the work of a philosopher who thought we should never stop striving to be free
Michael Ignatieff
From the magazine
People
April 07, 2022
Lea Ypi: ‘I have never been a standard liberal’
Finn McRedmond
Politics
March 23, 2020
The government’s coronavirus legislation threatens essential freedoms
Martha Spurrier
Culture
May 18, 2016
Book review: Five Ideas To Fight For by Anthony Lester
Chris Tilbury
Culture
July 15, 2015
Jonathan Franzen: a man with talent to burn
Elaine Showalter
Culture
Economics
April 24, 2015
Big Question: should we make copyright terms shorter?
Prospect Team
Economics
Politics
January 08, 2015
Charlie Hebdo will survive
Christine Ockrent
Politics
Essays
May 21, 2014
Scottish independence: Federalism is the only way to save the UK
David Marquand
From the magazine
Essays
Philosophy
April 23, 2014
AC Grayling: Freedom to make bad choices
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Philosophy
