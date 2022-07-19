Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Diversity
Politics
July 19, 2022
Diversity at the top—what can Labour learn from the Tories?
It is now certain that our next prime minister will not—unlike 13 out of the last 15—be a white man
Sunder Katwala
Society
June 22, 2021
We need to stop waiting for the least powerful people in the room to challenge bad behaviour
Helen Barnard
Technology
August 28, 2019
Cyber recruitment: don't forget diversity
Jo Platt
Other
May 22, 2019
In praise of true diversity: privilege the individual, not the group
Julian Baggini
Opinions
May 08, 2019
Diversity, discomfort and my lament for a lost London
Tom Smail
From the magazine
Opinions
Diversity, discomfort and my lament for a lost London
Tom Smail
From the magazine
Politics
October 11, 2018
Make public appointments more diverse
Susanna Smith
Politics
Make public appointments more diverse
Susanna Smith
Culture
August 16, 2017
A new book makes the intellectual as well as a moral case for diversity
Hashi Mohamed
From the magazine
Culture
A new book makes the intellectual as well as a moral case for diversity
Hashi Mohamed
From the magazine
Politics
August 11, 2017
Roman Britain, Mary Beard, and the battle for control of the past
Jack Hunter
Politics
Roman Britain, Mary Beard, and the battle for control of the past
Jack Hunter
Politics
December 27, 2016
What are "British values"?
Jay Elwes
Politics
What are "British values"?
Jay Elwes
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines