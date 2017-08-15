National Identity

World
August 15, 2017
Brexit made me an immigrant in the country I was born in—I can't just "let it go"
As a third generation Indian immigrant, I was always proud to be British. Now, the country I thought I knew is unrecognisable
Harjeet Johal
World
February 27, 2014
"Essential for peace"? Israel as the Jewish state
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
April 29, 2013
Many different Englands
E K
Politics
November 09, 2011
Talking right
Jeffrey Howard
Politics
November 02, 2011
The Minsk dictator school
Andrew Wilson
Politics
Politics
May 26, 2011
The professions and the Big Society
Jonathan Shepherd
Politics
Essays
November 17, 2010
When Britain becomes “majority minority”
David Coleman
From the magazine
Essays
Migrants
September 24, 2010
How multiculturalism fails immigrants
Mike Phillips
Migrants
Politics
May 12, 2010
Would we be better off in a benign surveillance state?
Duncan Brown
Politics
