Capitalism
March 10, 2020
The Prospect Interview #120: Thomas Piketty on capitalism and inequality today
The French economist of inequality offers his views on Brexit, the wealth tax—and who he thinks will really beat Trump
Prospect Team
Politics
September 28, 2015
Labour conference: John McDonnell is returning to Milibandism
Jay Elwes
Culture
August 19, 2015
The inequality Piketty ignores
David Willetts
From the magazine
Economics
July 21, 2015
What's wrong with GDP?
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
April 09, 2015
Inequality and what can be done about it: an interview with Anthony Atkinson
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
March 29, 2015
After Piketty: where does the inequality debate go next?
George Magnus
Economics
February 05, 2015
Listen: Ha-Joon Chang on inequality, the election and Brazil's dirty business secrets
Prospect Team
Culture
September 08, 2014
John Lanchester: How to speak money
Jonathan Derbyshire
Opinions
July 17, 2014
We cannot reason inequality away
Kaushik Basu
From the magazine
