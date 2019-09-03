Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Adam Smith
Culture
September 03, 2019
Cosmopolitanism sounds good in theory, but can it work?
The philosopher Martha Nussbaum has her doubts
Ada Bronowski
From the magazine
Culture
March 29, 2019
What critics of liberalism get wrong
Deirdre Nansen McCloskey
From the magazine
Culture
December 10, 2018
Prospect's books of 2018: economics
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
July 16, 2018
Why Adam Smith wasn't a heartless neoliberal
Bill Emmott
From the magazine
Culture
August 15, 2017
Why David Hume and Adam Smith were the original odd couple
Jesse Norman
From the magazine
Culture
Why David Hume and Adam Smith were the original odd couple
Jesse Norman
From the magazine
Economics
November 13, 2015
Dani Rodrik: when economics works and when it doesn't
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
Dani Rodrik: when economics works and when it doesn't
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
February 19, 2015
Book review: 'Who Cooked Adam Smith's Dinner?' by Katrine Marçal
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
Culture
Book review: 'Who Cooked Adam Smith’s Dinner?' by Katrine Marçal
Jessica Abrahams
From the magazine
Essays
January 22, 2015
Should we give up on taxing companies?
Charles Dumas
From the magazine
Essays
Should we give up on taxing companies?
Charles Dumas
From the magazine
Culture
June 18, 2014
The way we were: The super-rich
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Culture
The way we were: The super-rich
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
