April 05, 2023
Was austerity worth it? We put the question to two economic heavyweights
A former Treasury chief who oversaw the programme and a Keynesian economist who champions public investment debate one of the most controversial policies of modern times
Ann Pettifor,
Nick Macpherson,
Alex Dean,
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Economics
March 11, 2020
Will Sunak’s emergency budget prevent a UK recession?
Vicky Pryce
Economics
December 09, 2019
Criticisms of Labour’s spending plans are strangely disconnected from economic reality
Shreya Nanda
Economics
September 19, 2019
Duty of fiscal candour: why public spending figures should be presented much more clearly
Paul Wallace
Politics
April 22, 2015
What does Britain need from the next five years?
Bronwen Maddox
March 13, 2015
Big Question: what should our armed forces do?
Prospect Team
December 05, 2013
The Autumn Statement: George Osborne's cautious medicine
James Zuccollo
October 16, 2013
There is an alternative: the politics of public spending
Andrew Harrop
May 22, 2013
How much should be spent on the NHS?
Paul Johnson
