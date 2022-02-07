Productivity

Politics
February 07, 2022
Productivity is key to "levelling up"
More spending is vital for sustained regional regeneration
Adrian Pabst
Economics
September 16, 2021
Why has UK productivity fallen short?
Jagjit S Chadha
Economics
May 02, 2018
To solve Britain’s productivity puzzle, don’t just focus on frontier firms
Prospect Team
Economics
April 05, 2018
Brexit and the future of industry
Duncan Weldon
Economics
April 03, 2018
Britain’s productivity funk will pass
George Magnus
Economics
December 12, 2017
Remaking your future: it's time for Britain to capitalise in our world-leading industry
Greg Clark
Identity
December 12, 2017
Brexit Britain: the future of industry
Saskia Perriard-Abdoh
Economics
December 09, 2017
The risks of intervention
Geoffrey Owen
Economics
December 05, 2017
The economies of the far east will become crucial for British trade
Richard Graham
