Policy
August 02, 2023
Drilling for more oil will not make Britain secure
The government says that new drilling licences are in the interests of self-sufficiency and national security. In reality they are anything but
Ewan Gibbs
Climate Change
May 10, 2023
Crude justice: the Nigerians taking Shell to court
Mathilda Mallinson
Politics
June 16, 2022
When Extinction Rebellion met Big Oil
Nick Butler, Chris Tilbury, Alan Rusbridger, Tim Crosland, Clare Farrell, Verel Rodrigues
Economics
June 15, 2022
Has the Ukraine war plunged the global economy into a crisis spiral?
Vicky Pryce
Economics
April 04, 2022
Want to lower energy bills? Scrapping net zero is not the answer
Alex Luke
Technology
January 11, 2022
The lessons of a completely unnecessary energy crisis
Nick Butler
World
June 11, 2021
Will legal action bring about a reckoning for big oil?
Jennifer Johnson
Technology
May 28, 2021
Is oil and gas exploration at an end?
Nick Butler
Economics
July 31, 2020
Government is now lagging behind energy companies in the green transition
Nick Butler
