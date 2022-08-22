Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
August 22, 2022
Only a competitive exchange rate can save the UK economy
The pound is overvalued and holding back the one sector that can drive growth
John Mills
Economics
January 22, 2020
Brexit will undermine Johnson’s plans for poorer regions
John Springford
Economics
May 23, 2019
It is not the government’s place to rescue British Steel
Vicky Pryce
Economics
October 11, 2018
Who bears the brunt of trade barriers with the EU?
Agnes Norris Keiller
Economics
April 19, 2018
Manufacturing false hopes: why Brexit will hit the makers
Paul Wallace
Economics
December 21, 2016
The UK's high exchange rate has a lot to answer for
John Mills
Economics
November 16, 2016
British trade: the numbers
Prospect Team
Economics
November 16, 2016
What does "made in Britain" mean?
Andy Neely, Carlos López-Gómez
Economics
November 01, 2016
The government’s rash assurances to Nissan
Christian Wolmar
Economics
