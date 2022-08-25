Log in
Politics
August 25, 2022
We have to stop normalising the absurd
The full transcript of Emily Maitlis’s 2022 MacTaggart Lecture
Emily Maitlis
Economics
July 11, 2019
To help Britain's towns we need a great economic rebalancing
Ben Chu
Regulars
March 24, 2016
If I ruled the world: Alexei Sayle
Alexei Sayle
From the magazine
Opinions
October 15, 2014
Why I got sacked from the Shadow Cabinet after six days
James Gray
From the magazine
Essays
February 20, 2014
What's the point of the news?
Andrew Marr
From the magazine
