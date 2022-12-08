Bob Dylan

Culture
December 08, 2022
Bob Dylan: Man of many voices
Dylan’s new book covers 66 songs from nine decades. His selections—and what he says about them—reveal much about the man himself
Laura Barton
From the magazine
Culture
May 21, 2021
Bob Dylan at 80: Why “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll” is his greatest protest song
Ray Monk
Culture
November 14, 2016
Dylan defies all categories—musically and politically
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Culture
October 14, 2016
Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize is thoroughly deserved
John McTernan
Essays
April 20, 2016
Bob Almighty
Edward Docx
From the magazine
Culture
October 29, 2013
Was Lou Reed the perfect popstar?
Wessie du Toit
Culture
February 25, 2013
Bach blows minds
Sam Knight
George Orwell
April 25, 2012
Edward Docx shortlisted for Orwell Prize
Prospect
Essays
November 16, 2011
The prophet
Edward Docx
From the magazine
