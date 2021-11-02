George Orwell

George Orwell-image
Culture
November 02, 2021
The green-fingered George Orwell
Rebecca Solnit pays tribute to an underappreciated side of George Orwell—his love of gardening
Chris Moss
From the magazine
Opinions
August 28, 2020
George Orwell: political flake, towering moralist
Stephen Ingle
From the magazine
Philosophy
January 14, 2020
A brief history of progressive patriotism
Jason Whittaker
Society
November 14, 2018
The way we were: writers take stock
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Politics
August 03, 2017
In Erdogan's Turkey, the references to George Orwell are becoming more numerous
Hannah Lucinda Smith
Culture
March 02, 2017
What Orwell discovered in the North
Stephen Ingle
Essays
November 16, 2016
Brexit, the backstory: how Great Britons would have voted in the referendum
Various
From the magazine
Society
October 13, 2016
The Orwellian University
Frank Furedi
Culture
September 16, 2015
Book review: Strangers Drowning: Voyages to the Brink of Moral Extremity by Larissa MacFarquhar
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
