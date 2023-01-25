Booker Prize

Booker Prize-image
Culture
January 25, 2023
Shehan Karunatilaka: Since I won the Booker, everybody wants to talk to me
The Sri Lankan writer on struggling to remain unapproachable
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Booker Prize-image
Culture
October 17, 2018
Milkman by Anna Burns—the Man Booker winner is a powerful evocation of trauma
Catherine Humble
From the magazine
Booker Prize-image
Culture
December 15, 2016
Can fiction lead the political fight back?
Emran Mian
From the magazine
Booker Prize-image
Culture
May 18, 2016
Book review: The Return by Hisham Matar
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Booker Prize topic image
Other
September 15, 2015
Who's who on the Man Booker 2015 shortlist?
Sameer Rahim and Sadie Levy Gale
Other
Booker Prize-image
Who's who on the Man Booker 2015 shortlist?
Sameer Rahim and Sadie Levy Gale
Booker Prize topic image
Culture
July 15, 2015
Book Review: Quicksand by Steve Toltz
Rosalind Porter
From the magazine
Culture
Booker Prize-image
Book Review: Quicksand by Steve Toltz
Rosalind Porter
From the magazine
Booker Prize topic image
Culture
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Arundhati Roy
Prospect Team
Culture
Booker Prize-image
World Thinkers 2015: Arundhati Roy
Prospect Team
Booker Prize topic image
Culture
October 15, 2014
Was Richard Flanagan the safe choice for the Man Booker Prize?
Claire Lowdon
Culture
Booker Prize-image
Was Richard Flanagan the safe choice for the Man Booker Prize?
Claire Lowdon
Booker Prize topic image
Culture
March 19, 2012
The month in books
Hermione Eyre
From the magazine
Culture
Booker Prize-image
The month in books
Hermione Eyre
From the magazine
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 11
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines