December 06, 2023
In dreams I walk with you
A biographer can’t meet her 17th-century subject. Or can she?
Francesca Peacock
From the magazine
Culture
April 05, 2023
Bridging the gap—from Sonny Rollins to Kendrick Lamar
Philip Clark
From the magazine
Culture
July 18, 2021
DH Lawrence’s secret places of life
Freya Johnston
From the magazine
Culture
May 25, 2021
Mind over matter: the contradictions of George Berkeley
Alex Dean
Philosophy
December 08, 2020
He was Trotsky’s sidekick and Kahlo’s lover—Jean van Heijenoort is one of the strangest philosophers you’ve never heard of
Ray Monk
From the magazine
Philosophy
Margaret Thatcher
October 16, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #103: Charles Moore on Margaret Thatcher
Prospect Team
Margaret Thatcher
Books
September 25, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #100: Susan Sontag’s life, with Lisa Appignanesi
Prospect Team
Books
Culture
August 30, 2019
Making monsters out of molehills: reading the life of Susan Sontag
Lisa Appignanesi
From the magazine
Culture
Culture
December 12, 2016
Kafka's metamorphosis
Tim Martin
From the magazine
Culture
