Francis Bacon
Culture
January 26, 2022
Francis Bacon looks at animals
Animals were a part of his life from the start. But in trying to depict the animal in humanity’s own instincts, Bacon unwittingly revealed something else
David McAllister
October 17, 2018
Drinking with Francis Bacon—Soho's disreputable 1980s
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
October 13, 2016
Books in brief: The Art of Rivalry
Viviana Mendoza
From the magazine
October 07, 2013
Frank Auerbach: The art of immersion
Wessie du Toit
July 19, 2012
Interview: Frank Auerbach
Jay Elwes
From the magazine
February 16, 2011
Prospect recommends: Opera
David Benedict
September 08, 2010
The Hawking Delusion
Philip Ball
March 19, 2010
Private view: Paul Nash
From the magazine
May 03, 2009
Is inequality to blame for all social ills?
Julian Le Grand
From the magazine
