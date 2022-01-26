Francis Bacon

Francis Bacon-image
Culture
January 26, 2022
Francis Bacon looks at animals
Animals were a part of his life from the start. But in trying to depict the animal in humanity’s own instincts, Bacon unwittingly revealed something else
David McAllister
Francis Bacon-image
Culture
October 17, 2018
Drinking with Francis Bacon—Soho's disreputable 1980s
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Francis Bacon-image
Culture
October 13, 2016
Books in brief: The Art of Rivalry
Viviana Mendoza
From the magazine
Francis Bacon-image
Culture
October 07, 2013
Frank Auerbach: The art of immersion
Wessie du Toit
Francis Bacon topic image
Culture
July 19, 2012
Interview: Frank Auerbach
Jay Elwes
From the magazine
Culture
Francis Bacon-image
Interview: Frank Auerbach
Jay Elwes
From the magazine
Francis Bacon topic image
Culture
February 16, 2011
Prospect recommends: Opera
David Benedict
Culture
Francis Bacon-image
Prospect recommends: Opera
David Benedict
Francis Bacon topic image
Technology
September 08, 2010
The Hawking Delusion
Philip Ball
Technology
Francis Bacon-image
The Hawking Delusion
Philip Ball
Francis Bacon topic image
Culture
March 19, 2010
Private view: Paul Nash
From the magazine
Culture
Francis Bacon-image
Private view: Paul Nash
From the magazine
Francis Bacon topic image
Culture
May 03, 2009
Is inequality to blame for all social ills?
Julian Le Grand
From the magazine
Culture
Francis Bacon-image
Is inequality to blame for all social ills?
Julian Le Grand
From the magazine
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines