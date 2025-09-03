Cartoons

Stephen Collins’s cartoon: Yvette’s summer holiday

By Stephen Collins
September 03, 2025
article header image

article body image

Stephen Collins is an illustrator and cartoonist. He is the author of "The Gigantic Beard that was Evil" (Jonathan Cape)
