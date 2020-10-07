Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
IRA
Culture
October 07, 2020
Why an IRA man reads Tolstoy
A deftly-rendered history refuses to simplify a messy and tragic period
Finn McRedmond
From the magazine
Essays
November 16, 2016
British exit, Irish wound
Ruth Dudley Edwards
From the magazine
Race
February 25, 2016
How religion can help stop terrorism
Richard English
Politics
September 11, 2015
Is Northern Ireland 'on the edge of the precipice?'
David McKittrick
Politics
February 19, 2015
Will Sinn Féin win power in Dublin?
Politics
Politics
January 13, 2015
Tony Blair is desperate to preserve his Northern Irish legacy
Politics
Politics
October 15, 2014
Northern Ireland: No more answers
Politics
Opinions
March 27, 2014
What if...Labour had won in 1992?
Opinions
Politics
December 12, 2013
Still Trouble?
Politics
