Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Berlin Wall
Culture
November 12, 2014
Berlin Wall: Is it the right time to revive the Iron Curtain trilogy?
This series of plays were intended as a response to the events of autumn 1989, now they're being presented as history. Do they still stand up?
David Edgar
Politics
September 17, 2014
Berlin Wall anniversary: 25 years of liberal delusion
John Gray
From the magazine
Politics
September 12, 2014
How to be a conservative: a conversation with Roger Scruton
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
September 30, 2013
The Books Interview: Maxim Leo
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
October 19, 2011
In search of Europe
Julian Evans
From the magazine
Culture
In search of Europe
Julian Evans
From the magazine
Columns
June 22, 2010
Letter from Chemnitz
William Cook
Columns
Letter from Chemnitz
William Cook
Regulars
November 18, 2009
Diary
Prospect
From the magazine
Regulars
Diary
Prospect
From the magazine
Politics
November 09, 2009
Memories of 1989: the end of history?
David Goodhart
Politics
Memories of 1989: the end of history?
David Goodhart
Politics
November 09, 2009
Prospect archive: the fall of the Berlin Wall
Elizabeth Kirkwood
Politics
Prospect archive: the fall of the Berlin Wall
Elizabeth Kirkwood
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines