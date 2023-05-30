Euro

Economics
May 30, 2023
Twenty years ago, Britain could have backed joining the euro—and stopped Brexit
If Gordon Brown had reached a different judgment on his famous “five tests”, what might have been the economic consequences?
Paul Wallace
May 15, 2020
What does an extraordinary intervention by German judges mean for Europe’s monetary union?
Paul Wallace
March 27, 2020
The virus and the euro
Paul Wallace
August 16, 2019
Japanification: the economic spectre haunting Europe
Paul Wallace
July 03, 2019
Christine Lagarde appointment: EU leaders have sent a powerful signal about the future of the eurozone
Paul Wallace
May 31, 2019
Why the next president of the European Central Bank is an appointment to watch
Vicky Pryce
May 09, 2019
Economics and investment: Europe—a safer bet than it looks
Duncan Weldon
March 13, 2019
Why is the eurozone ailing again?
Paul Wallace
January 05, 2019
A currency punching below its weight
Paul Wallace
