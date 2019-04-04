Niall Ferguson

Regulars
April 04, 2019
Niall Ferguson: "Our capacity for self-destruction grows greater every day"
The historian and author answers Prospect's questions on favourite quotations, most embarrassing moments—and why he'd like to have a go at being a real man
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
January 02, 2017
The Ascent of Brexit
Michael White
Essays
October 15, 2015
Henry Kissinger: every President's guru
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
Philosophy
June 02, 2014
Tristram Hunt on empire, Britishness and Michael Gove
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
March 27, 2014
Books in brief: 'Altered Pasts' by Richard J Evans
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
February 23, 2011
Recipe for global power
Jack Straw
Economics
February 19, 2010
Let's hear it for easy money
Tom Streithorst
Culture
January 25, 2010
Royal romances and self-loathing Scots: an update from the Jaipur Literary Festival
John Elliott
