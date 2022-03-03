Manchester

Politics
March 03, 2022
Northern supremacy: the political rebirth of Andy Burnham
After a career spent searching, the mayor of greater Manchester has finally worked out who he stands for
Ben Ferguson
From the magazine
Politics
January 05, 2022
Relocating parliament to Birmingham or Manchester is an idea whose time has come
Andrew Adonis
Politics
November 06, 2020
The north face: why Andy Burnham's fight for Manchester could shake up how Britain is run
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
October 22, 2020
Burnham vs Johnson: how local government turned into the blame game
Paul Collier
Politics
October 04, 2019
Wandering hands and selfies with Dominic Cummings—how Tory party conference became a comfort blanket for little boys
Marie Le Conte
Wandering hands and selfies with Dominic Cummings—how Tory party conference became a comfort blanket for little boys

Marie Le Conte
Marie Le Conte
Opinions
September 01, 2019
Northern transport: everyday improvements matter as much as fast new lines
Rachel Reeves
From the magazine
Northern transport: everyday improvements matter as much as fast new lines

Rachel Reeves

From the magazine
Rachel Reeves
From the magazine
Essays
July 15, 2019
All about towns: new report on harnessing hope in Britain’s communities
Tom Clark
From the magazine
All about towns: new report on harnessing hope in Britain's communities

Tom Clark

From the magazine
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Manchester
July 14, 2019
Community problems call for community solutions
Majid Hussain
Community problems call for community solutions

Majid Hussain
Majid Hussain
Politics
July 09, 2019
The revival of British towns should be a cross-party mission
Lisa Nandy and Ben Bradley
The revival of British towns should be a cross-party mission

Lisa Nandy and Ben Bradley
Lisa Nandy and Ben Bradley
