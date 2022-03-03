Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Manchester
Politics
March 03, 2022
Northern supremacy: the political rebirth of Andy Burnham
After a career spent searching, the mayor of greater Manchester has finally worked out who he stands for
Ben Ferguson
From the magazine
Politics
January 05, 2022
Relocating parliament to Birmingham or Manchester is an idea whose time has come
Andrew Adonis
Politics
November 06, 2020
The north face: why Andy Burnham's fight for Manchester could shake up how Britain is run
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
October 22, 2020
Burnham vs Johnson: how local government turned into the blame game
Paul Collier
Politics
October 04, 2019
Wandering hands and selfies with Dominic Cummings—how Tory party conference became a comfort blanket for little boys
Marie Le Conte
Politics
Wandering hands and selfies with Dominic Cummings—how Tory party conference became a comfort blanket for little boys
Marie Le Conte
Opinions
September 01, 2019
Northern transport: everyday improvements matter as much as fast new lines
Rachel Reeves
From the magazine
Opinions
Northern transport: everyday improvements matter as much as fast new lines
Rachel Reeves
From the magazine
Essays
July 15, 2019
All about towns: new report on harnessing hope in Britain’s communities
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Essays
All about towns: new report on harnessing hope in Britain’s communities
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Manchester
July 14, 2019
Community problems call for community solutions
Majid Hussain
Manchester
Community problems call for community solutions
Majid Hussain
Politics
July 09, 2019
The revival of British towns should be a cross-party mission
Lisa Nandy and Ben Bradley
Politics
The revival of British towns should be a cross-party mission
Lisa Nandy and Ben Bradley
1
2
3
4
...
7
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 34
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines