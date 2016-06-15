Southbank Centre

Log in
June 15, 2016
Richard Wagner and the Valhalla state of mind
Richard Wagner's monumental Ring Cycle dramatises the eternal conflict between political power and human love
Roger Scruton
Culture
Sameer Rahim
May 25, 2011
Tonic for the nation
Andrew Roberts
Tonic for the nation
Andrew Roberts
November 09, 2010
Poetry International roundup—celebrating, remembering, creating
Lavinia Singer
Poetry International roundup—celebrating, remembering, creating
Lavinia Singer
October 29, 2010
Imagining peace—Poetry International 2010 preview
Jessica Holland
Imagining peace—Poetry International 2010 preview
Jessica Holland
June 22, 2010
The month ahead
Anjana Ahuja
The month ahead
Anjana Ahuja
May 25, 2010
Performance notes: the Proms
Martin Kettle
Performance notes: the Proms
Martin Kettle
